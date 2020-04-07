Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Trading Up 8.9%

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.01, approximately 159,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 100,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $379.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.16%. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 246,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

