Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

