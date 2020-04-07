TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.21. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,131,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 365,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 243,034 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

