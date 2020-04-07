Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.54% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCMD. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.
NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $688.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65.
In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $143,250.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $939,091. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
