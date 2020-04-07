Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCMD. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $688.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $143,250.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $939,091. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

