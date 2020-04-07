Longbow Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Longbow Research in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PZZA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $56.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,541,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 3,656.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.