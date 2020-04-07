Oppenheimer Downgrades Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) to Hold

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by Oppenheimer to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLND. Wedbush cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.