Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INCY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

INCY opened at $85.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,329 shares of company stock valued at $569,184. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

