Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INCY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

INCY opened at $85.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,329 shares of company stock valued at $569,184. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head-To-Head Analysis: Castle Biosciences and Its Competitors
Head-To-Head Analysis: Castle Biosciences and Its Competitors
Regency Centers Trading Up 8.9%
Regency Centers Trading Up 8.9%
Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 8.9%
Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 8.9%
Acceleron Pharma’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler
Acceleron Pharma’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler
TransMedics Group Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer
TransMedics Group Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer
Tactile Systems Technology Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler
Tactile Systems Technology Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report