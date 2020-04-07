Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $15.75 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix acquired 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. Also, Director Barbara Dalton acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $4,843,750.00.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.