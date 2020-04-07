Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,995 shares of company stock worth $5,092,547. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

