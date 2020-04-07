BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $164.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.32.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,315. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $148,203,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after buying an additional 370,098 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 420.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 441,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,360,000 after buying an additional 356,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after buying an additional 296,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

