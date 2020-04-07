NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

DCMYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NTT Docomo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $31.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. NTT Docomo has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.11.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.