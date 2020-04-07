Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NYSE:DT opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock worth $22,288,040.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $115,161,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,957 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $24,668,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $23,750,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,709,000 after purchasing an additional 905,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

