Constellation Brands’ (STZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $142.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average is $183.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

