General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,096,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,867,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.