Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MXL. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of MXL opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.27 million, a P/E ratio of -50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

