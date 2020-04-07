Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $189.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.52.

NYSE BA opened at $148.77 on Monday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

