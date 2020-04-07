Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on New Relic from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,020. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

