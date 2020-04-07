WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WNS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WNS by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.