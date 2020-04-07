Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Shares of AXSM opened at $53.55 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 3.11.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 647.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 654,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,622,000 after buying an additional 566,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 360,340.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,256,000 after buying an additional 360,340 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 574.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 173,588 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,267,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

