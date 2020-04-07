Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $182.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $152.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

