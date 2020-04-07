Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Xylem (NYSE:XYL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of XYL opened at $65.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $274,648,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,160 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 303,664.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 379,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analyst Recommendations for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Regency Centers Trading Up 8.9%
Regency Centers Trading Up 8.9%
Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 8.9%
Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 8.9%
Acceleron Pharma’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler
Acceleron Pharma’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler
TransMedics Group Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer
TransMedics Group Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer
Tactile Systems Technology Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler
Tactile Systems Technology Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler
Longbow Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Papa John’s Int’l
Longbow Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Papa John’s Int’l


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report