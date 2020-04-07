Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Xylem (NYSE:XYL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $65.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $274,648,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,160 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 303,664.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 379,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.