AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $34.17 on Monday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,252.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,834 shares of company stock worth $8,743,628. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

