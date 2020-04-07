Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $21.98, 3,032,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,502,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after buying an additional 5,364,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,435,000 after purchasing an additional 404,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,708 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,950 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,193,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,437 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

