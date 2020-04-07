Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Trading 8.9% Higher

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.15, 242,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 255,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $304.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.35 million. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,314,000 after buying an additional 310,154 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 1,200.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 317,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 292,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 157,762 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 118,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

