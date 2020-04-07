Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Up 8.8%

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s share price was up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.00, approximately 555,367 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 928,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $395.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 488,567 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

