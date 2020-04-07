Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading 8.8% Higher

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.08, 373,493 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 412,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $315.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Ribbon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 24,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $73,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,932.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Mathy bought 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $92,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,076 shares in the company, valued at $429,835.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 129,075 shares of company stock worth $384,560. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 683,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 344,333 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

