Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading 8.8% Higher

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $33.77, 952,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 690,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

