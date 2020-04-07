Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Trading Up 8.8%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shares were up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.94, approximately 317,169 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 277,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $600.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,776.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

