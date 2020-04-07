ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Trading 8.8% Higher

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.76 and last traded at $59.31, 310,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 343,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,088 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,695,000 after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

