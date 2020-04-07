Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.46 and last traded at $126.93, approximately 138,155 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 122,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.66.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average of $145.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

