Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Up 8.8%

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.74, 325,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 217,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTUS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $712.80 million, a P/E ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Natus Medical’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $14,814,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $14,020,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,825,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

