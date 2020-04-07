Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $46.92, approximately 274,123 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 409,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 100,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $5,799,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 426,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,845,032 and have sold 18,950 shares valued at $831,030.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

About Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.