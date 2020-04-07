QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 8.8% Higher

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.37 and last traded at $70.95, 12,124,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 12,057,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

