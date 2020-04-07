Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Up 8.8%

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.93 and last traded at $87.50, 548,042 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 407,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after purchasing an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,619,000. Banbury Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,877,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,642,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after purchasing an additional 108,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

