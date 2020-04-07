Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.21 and last traded at $137.89, approximately 176,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 209,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.78.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $227.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.81.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.91.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.