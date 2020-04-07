Athene (NYSE:ATH) Shares Up 8.8%

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.35, 2,827,216 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,304,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

