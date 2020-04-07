PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Trading Up 8.8%

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.05, approximately 167,472 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 125,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PQG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CL King began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Belgacem Chariag bought 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $556,400.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

