Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Trading 8.8% Higher

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.98, 1,609,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,699,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,506,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 873,359 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 5,633.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,045,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

