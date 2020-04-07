Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.94 and last traded at $99.86, approximately 1,221,312 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 997,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.82.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

