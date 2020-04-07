Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.69, 1,007,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,075,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $936.10 million, a PE ratio of -289.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $120,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at $102,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 59,634 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $525,375.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,740 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sonos by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,133 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

