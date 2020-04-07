IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)’s stock price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.72 and last traded at $92.95, approximately 325,508 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 329,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.47.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Get IDACORP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.