Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.12, approximately 299,810 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 443,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.