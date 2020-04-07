Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.30, approximately 1,314,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,158,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,183,500. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

