Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Up 8.7%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.26, 612,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 508,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,167,000 after buying an additional 266,867 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,791,000 after buying an additional 207,348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,685,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,494,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

