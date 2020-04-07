Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.22, approximately 644,271 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 509,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QUOT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.64 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,419.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $175,050 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

