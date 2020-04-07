WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading 8.7% Higher

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.25, 403,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 234,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

