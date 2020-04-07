iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Price Up 8.7%

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.80 and last traded at $104.99, approximately 114,918 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 136,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.56.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7515 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.
About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.
