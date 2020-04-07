iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Price Up 8.7%

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.80 and last traded at $104.99, approximately 114,918 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 136,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7515 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,000.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

