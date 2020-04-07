Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rose 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $263.11 and last traded at $262.47, approximately 50,256,719 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 68,243,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.41.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on Apple from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

