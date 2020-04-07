Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Up 8.7%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.99, 224,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 233,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on RKDA shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 272.38% and a negative net margin of 2,463.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.