Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Shares Up 8.7%

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $18.80, 1,496,067 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,232,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Yeti from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.91.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,475,384 shares of company stock worth $397,456,228. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yeti by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yeti by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yeti by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Yeti by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

